Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,701 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Agilysys worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Securities lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

