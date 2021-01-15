Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Huntsman by 278.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

