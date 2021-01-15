Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $583,000 Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of America’s Car-Mart worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRMT. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82. The stock has a market cap of $825.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.