Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Koppers worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Koppers by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Koppers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $740.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

