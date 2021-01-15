Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,196 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HHC stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,516,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

