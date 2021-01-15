Graviocoin Price Up 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $805.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

