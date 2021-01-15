Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys Shares of 2,148 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

ADP stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.62. The stock had a trading volume of 78,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.