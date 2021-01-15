Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GYC. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.44 ($27.57).

Shares of GYC opened at €20.86 ($24.54) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.68.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

