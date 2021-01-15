Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Grafton Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS GROUF remained flat at $$12.35 on Thursday. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

