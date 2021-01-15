Goodfood Market Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$83.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.55 million.

