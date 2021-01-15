GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Increased to $3.10 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $2.40 to $3.10 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on GoGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

GLGDF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 121,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

