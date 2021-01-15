GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) Given New C$3.10 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.40 to C$3.10 in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.20 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

TSE:GGD traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 415,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of C$644.53 million and a P/E ratio of 12.31. GoGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.62.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

