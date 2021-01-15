Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 6,938 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,172 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.39. 114,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

