Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 1,307 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $41,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $954,286,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $50,115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 4.1% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.65. 1,224,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,646. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.63. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.36.

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

