Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Northern Trust by 65.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,588,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.53. 26,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,862. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $109.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.