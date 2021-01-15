Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after acquiring an additional 968,011 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Citigroup stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.10. 1,556,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,637,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $82.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

