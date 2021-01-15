GNY 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,263.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, GNY has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $57.94 million and approximately $46,263.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.21 or 0.04052710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012865 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.