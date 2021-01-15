Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $9.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428 over the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,090,000 after buying an additional 1,632,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,936,000 after acquiring an additional 283,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 360,817 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after buying an additional 289,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

