Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after buying an additional 9,745,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 240.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after buying an additional 1,836,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,929,301 shares of company stock worth $83,297,074. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

