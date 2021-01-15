Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

