Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.