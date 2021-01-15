Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,450 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 216.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,335,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $76.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $77.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

