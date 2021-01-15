Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $501,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,173,000 after purchasing an additional 396,845 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after purchasing an additional 278,570 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 172,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $215.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $216.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

