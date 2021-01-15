Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

NYSEARCA JKH opened at $393.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.74. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $183.44 and a 1 year high of $397.87.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

