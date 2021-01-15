Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PRN opened at $103.46 on Friday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.