Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 990 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in JD.com by 5.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 50.1% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.24.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.