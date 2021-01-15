Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $160.85 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

