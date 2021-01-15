Global Digital Content Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and $74,440.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00389791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 521.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

