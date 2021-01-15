Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Glencore stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 435,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glencore has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

