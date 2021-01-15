Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 296,025 Shares of SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Stock

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 296,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,084,580.50. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 47,483 shares of SC Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $504,269.46.

NYSE SCPE opened at $10.33 on Friday. SC Health Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in SC Health by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,925 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SC Health by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 767,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147,867 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SC Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SC Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of SC Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 139,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

SC Health Company Profile

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

