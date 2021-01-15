GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,966,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 380,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,755,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,854. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

