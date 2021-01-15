GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Purchases 9 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,384 ($18.08) per share, with a total value of £124.56 ($162.74).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,403 ($18.33) per share, with a total value of £126.27 ($164.97).

On Tuesday, November 10th, Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,462 ($19.10) per share, with a total value of £131.58 ($171.91).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,393.40 ($18.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,375.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,463.49. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 60.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,440 ($18.81) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,763.63 ($23.04).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.