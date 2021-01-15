Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years.

GOOD traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 212,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,040. The firm has a market cap of $635.33 million, a P/E ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

