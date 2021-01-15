Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

GLAD stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $299.55 million, a P/E ratio of -153.83 and a beta of 1.49. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

