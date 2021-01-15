Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $89.88.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

