Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

