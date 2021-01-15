Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 403,761 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403,761 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $286.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

