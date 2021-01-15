Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $43.57. 43,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.