Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.06. The company had a trading volume of 54,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.42 and its 200-day moving average is $235.68. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,720,691 shares of company stock valued at $155,854,474. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.07.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.