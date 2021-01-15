Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 2.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $22,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $11.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,215.38. 1,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,154.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,020.68. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,250.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.