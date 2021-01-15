Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 182.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 252,816 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 673,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 263,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 429,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 108,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 345,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,678. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57.

