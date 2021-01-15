Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Buys Shares of 1,725 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 731.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $122.79. The company had a trading volume of 82,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,130. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

