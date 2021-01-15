Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Buys New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Motco lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL remained flat at $$109.06 during midday trading on Friday. 23,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,580. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.