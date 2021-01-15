Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 3.0% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned 0.05% of Ecolab worth $31,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.88. 26,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

