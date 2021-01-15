Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,194,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,559. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

