GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GIGM opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

