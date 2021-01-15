Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 951,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118,368 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $9,601,000.

Shares of ROCK opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

