GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 2,037 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,932,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,541. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

