GenWealth Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 295.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,706 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,229. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.