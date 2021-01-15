GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,237 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

DVY traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,604. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

